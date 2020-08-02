Anthem Next: news from BioWare on the changes to the gameplay

Share it:

In the new Anthem Next development diary, Christian Dailey illustrated some of the most important changes and innovations he is working on together with the BioWare Austin team to shape the "revision 2.0" of the controversial sci-fi blockbuster by Electronic Arts.

The director of the Texan division of BioWare starts by addressing one of the topics that Anthem fans care most about, namely thefree roaming experience linked to progression of equipment.

According to what Dailey specified, this system "it was rebuilt from scratch because much of what was originally proposed went wrong". Based on community advice, BioWare Austin will redesign from scratch the progression system of Anthem Next by organizing it around a new screen, a More layered loot and adding a lot of equipment items with one "loot rarity that will have strategic value".

Users will then have access to many options for make the acquisition of the loot less random: whoever wants to obtain a weapon or a specific object, finally, will be able to trace it by participating in specific missions and activities offered by the sellers of the central Hub. In terms of gameplay, BioWare promises to have reviewed from scratch also the animations for obtaining rare loot, with killing sequences of high-ranking enemies that will be "of greater impact and more rewarding".

Other interventions promised by Dailey for the version 2.0 of Anthem, we cite the total reworking of the campaign progression and ofendgame experience, greater accessibility and clarity in the management of the loot, the introduction of cards that will illustrate each equipment and the complete reorganization of the challenges offered by the open world. The BioWare Austin boss himself points out how "all this represents a rather large undertaking, it is not a simple solution and it will take time".