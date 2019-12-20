         Antena 3 recovers 'Pasapalabra': the contest returns to its original chain after the Telecinco debacle

Share it:

Although something was already smelled when all this mess started, Atresmedia has announced that they have acquired the emission rights of 'Pasapalabra', which means that the contest will return to Antena 3, the original home in Spain of the ITV format ('The Alphabet Game').

The news comes after at the beginning of last October the Justice forced Telecinco to immediately cease the broadcasts of the contest, presented by Christian Gálvez. Judicial decision that closed a decade of litigation with the creative producer of the format.

After the cancellation (and express prohibition of making a similar product) of 'Pasapalabra', in Mediaset they improvised a new space, 'El tirón', which was issued as the final brooch of 'Save me Banana' (extension of the program made to fill the gap to the news).

Of this new 'Pasapalabra' we hardly know anything: neither presenter, nor what sections will it have, nor on what dates will it be released. We can assume, yes, that keep the afternoon strip, where the contests are working quite well ('Boom' is a clear example, but also 'Now I fall').

Released in 2000, Silvia Jato was in charge of presenting the first 'Pasapalabra' programs. Throughout his stage in Antena 3, the contest would have as an occasional presenter Constantino Romero and Jaime Cantizano, in charge of delivering the biggest boat so far: 2,190,000 euros.