Ant-Man 3 would have MODOK and the Young Avengers according to rumors

Yesterday we learned that Jeff Loveness had been chosen by Disney and Marvel Studios to write the script for Ant-Man 3Although if a new rumor about the film is true, he would not have been the first screenwriter linked to the film.

Sources from the Geeks Worldwide media claim that Paul Rudd himself wrote a script in which M.O.D.O.K. appeared. as the main villain of the film along with the AIM organization, which he leads.

Rudd has been the protagonist of the two previous films and will continue to be in this one. He has also been credited as a screenwriter in both, although the full scripts have been completed by others.

It is believed that there are enough ballots for M.O.D.O.K. end up appearing in the movie because the AIM organization is in Iron Man 3, it will return in Black Widow, because Sonny Burch in Ant-Man and the Wasp works for a mysterious benefactor who is believed to be this villain and because he is also responsible for creating Red Hulk, a character expected to appear in She-Hulk for Disney +.

Other data provided by this rumor points to the appearance of the Young Avengers in this movie where it was initially thought to introduce The Fantastic Four.

We are going to have to wait long to know how much of this information ends up materializing in the film because at the moment the film has just found a screenwriter and the story has yet to be rewritten. In addition, the premiere will take place sometime in 2023 after all the releases of the UCM Phase 4 have been delayed and Ant-Man 3 is a film that does not even have a definitive title as if it happens with many others announced by Marvel Studios for the next years.

At the moment we will have to wait until the end of the year to see Black Widow, who has kept the date that Los Eternos previously had.