Ant-Man 3 would have been done with the writer of Rick and Morty

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Apparently screenwriter Jeff Loveness, co-producer and screenwriter on the animated series Rick and Morty, has been chosen to write the story of Ant-Man 3, the end of the trilogy dedicated to this UCM character.

It is in The Hollywood Reporter where they assure that Loveness, known for his work in places like Jimmy Kimmel Live and galas like the Oscars and the Emmy, has already begun to write to write the script for this sequel.

Although Loveness is known for his works writing comedy, he is not at all foreasapland to the Marvel universe, not in vain has he worked on comics starring characters like Spider-Man, Groot and even Captain America.

It was actor Michael Douglas who first spoke of Ant-Man 3 by confirming that he will be playing Dr. Hank Pym again when filming begins in 2021, which is when production is expected to start rolling.

This news comes after Disney announces that almost every UCM Phase 4 movie has changed its dates. The premieres of films such as Black Widow, The Eternals and many of those that make up this new period of this cinematic universe have been exchanged.

At the moment we do not have more details about Ant-Man 3, nothing related to its history, how it will connect with the new series or the feature films that will accompany it or any other detail that UCM fans may want to know.