'Ant-Man 3' signs a writer for 'Rick and Morty'

We could say that it is the union that we did not know we needed, but we would be lying. We knew it. 'Rick and Morty' bases much of its chapters on quotes to other science fiction tapes, most based on some Rick invention. I mean, at any moment Rick could come up with a suit that would shrink or enlarge you and we wouldn't be absolutely surprised. Furthermore, we are surprised that they have not yet done so. Perhaps it is too simple for a chapter of the crazy animated series of Adult Swim (which in Spain we now follow through HBO).

The important thing is that we are surprised that 'Ant-Man' and 'Rick and Morty' did not join their paths before. With humor as a meeting point within the science fiction story, the great separation between the two would be the most childish character of the Marvel movie. Otherwise, Paul Rudd would be a good Morty (sorry Paul, Rick you don't get there). All this comes from The Hollywood Reporter reporting that, just before the Hollywood breakdown from the Coronavirus, 'Ant-Man 3' signed a writer for 'Rick and Morty'. It's about Jeff Loveness, who had also provided humor to Jimmy Kimmel's show before. Loveness is also one of the writers of 'Miracle Workers', series starring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.

With Disney announcing its new release schedule and Marvel restructuring all its releases, the truth is that very little is known about the third installment of 'Ant-Man'. With no confirmed filming or premiere date, we only have the word of Michael Peña (Luis), who claimed to believe that filming would begin in early 2021.

While we wait for the fourth season of 'Rick and Morty' to return next May 4, we will settle for 'Ant-Man 3' is already in the midst of a hunt for good writers.