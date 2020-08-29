Ant-Man 3, Peyton Reed updates on the Marvel cinecomic and announces: “More space for the Wasp!”

Share it:

During a recent interview with the microphones of Yahoo Movies, the director of Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, Peyton Reed, had the opportunity to share an interesting update on the announcement Ant-Man 3, of which we still know very little except that Jeff Loveness of Rick e Morty is writing the script.

Reed explained that surely The Wasp will receive the same space of the second chapter, if not even more, something to make sense of the character now that Hope Van Dyne she is establishing herself as a great superhero in her own right.

The director revealed: “They are a partnership, and she is a very, very important part of the couple. It’s a very rewarding thing, not least because I guess technically we were the first at Marvel to have a heroine directly in the title of the film. Finding that balance is very important to me, above all because it is a field where historically it has long been occupied by men only. This is finally changing and fantastic prospects are opening up“.

Finally, as regards the current state of work, Reed reveals: “We ended the story. Nothing is finished or official yet, but we are working calmly. We are facing the Pandemic like this “.

What do you think? We leave you to the review of Ant-Man and the Wasp.