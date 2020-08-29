Entertainment

Ant-Man 3, Peyton Reed updates on the Marvel cinecomic and announces: “More space for the Wasp!”

August 29, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

During a recent interview with the microphones of Yahoo Movies, the director of Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, Peyton Reed, had the opportunity to share an interesting update on the announcement Ant-Man 3, of which we still know very little except that Jeff Loveness of Rick e Morty is writing the script.

Reed explained that surely The Wasp will receive the same space of the second chapter, if not even more, something to make sense of the character now that Hope Van Dyne she is establishing herself as a great superhero in her own right.

The director revealed: “They are a partnership, and she is a very, very important part of the couple. It’s a very rewarding thing, not least because I guess technically we were the first at Marvel to have a heroine directly in the title of the film. Finding that balance is very important to me, above all because it is a field where historically it has long been occupied by men only. This is finally changing and fantastic prospects are opening up“.

READ:  Sword Art Online returns on 11 July, the new trailer shows the awakening of a hero

Finally, as regards the current state of work, Reed reveals: We ended the story. Nothing is finished or official yet, but we are working calmly. We are facing the Pandemic like this “.

What do you think? We leave you to the review of Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.