Ant-Man 3, for Peyton Reed will be the most spectacular chapter of the franchise

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both in relation to the sad news of the death of Chadwick Boseman and the developments of Black Panther, and regarding the processing of the third chapter of Ant-Man, which will see the return to directing of Peyton Reed, now more and more consolidated at Marvel.

During a recent interview with The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM, Reed provided further updates on the scope of his Ant-Man 3: “We are working despite the pandemic and we have some really exciting things in the pipeline, but obviously I can’t tell you about any of those things, as established by Marvel. I think that the third Ant-Man movie will be much more spectacular and much more complex than the first two. It will certainly be innovative from a visual point of view“.

Previously, the same Reed had confirmed that in the third Ant-Man film will be given even more space to The Wasp, a character who supports the protagonist played by Evengeline Lilly: “They are a partnership, and she is a very, very important part of the couple. It’s a very rewarding thing, not least because I guess we were technically the first at Marvel to have a heroine directly in the title of the film. Finding that balance is very important to me, above all because it is a field where historically it has been occupied for a long time by men only. This is finally changing and fantastic prospects are opening up“.

Of Ant-Man 3, which has not yet been officially announced and therefore does not have a confirmed release date (but could arrive by 2023), we only know that Jeff Loveness of Rick and Morty is writing the script. Reed reveals: “We ended the story. Nothing is finished or official yet, but we are working calmly. We are facing the pandemic like this“.