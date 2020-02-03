Ansu Fati, about the connection with Messi: "I've been watching him play for many years"

Ansu Fati He was the man of the game in the victory of Barcelona this Sunday against Levante on day 22 of the Santander League. The canterano signed the two goals of his team to make the set of Quique Setién will win Levante 2-1 also demonstrating its connection with Lionel messi.

After the crash, Ansu Fati himself explained what may be the key to this connection between the two players. "I've been watching him play for many years," he replied to the cameras of Movistar + after the meeting between Barcelona and Levante.

The costume help

The striker wanted to emphasize how well he has been welcomed in the dressing room of Barcelona. "My teammates are making everything easier for me," he said before saying that "it is not easy" for a young player to enter a group like that of the Barça team and the others they behave "so well".

In addition, he expressed himself with humility when talking about his goals and the fact of being the youngest player to achieve a double in a League match: "I have always dreamed of this moment. To keep improving. "