another win for Pixar despite risking fairness

Pixar He had only released an original film – the excellent 'Coco' – since the disappointing 'The Journey of Arlo' in 2015, a difficult strategy to discuss in economic terms – the only one with unimpressive numbers was 'Cars 3', but that Saga lives much more of the income via merchandising than any other of the study-, but neither do I think that the company wants to earn the reputation of doing things thinking only of profitability.

Pixar herself commented at the time that she will leave the franchises aside for now and in 2020 we will have a double proof of this, since she will be launching two films based on original ideas. The first one is ‘Onward’, a tape that plays very closely to Dan scanlon, its director, as part of a painful personal experience, so it shows the care given by the adventure of its two protagonists in another triumph of the study although he risks very little with her.

The main hits

Let's start by highlighting the only but remarkable one that I find 'Onward': the film chooses to propose a review of fantasy worlds to take it to a more human approach, that is, it is as if incredible creatures such as elves, fairies or unicorns populated our world . This works great in the introduction because of the shock that it produces, but little by little it is drifting towards using it more as a joke here and there – most of them very funny, everything must be said – that really exploring and squeezing thoroughly which could turn it into a unique movie.

That this is not understood as a more serious reproach of what it really is, but I would have appreciated a greater personality on the part of Pixar in this section, a more powerful integration of it within the film, instead of giving it such importance high school. Regarding animation, the work is impeccable in the visual, but that is where ‘Onward’ could have reached another level by achieving a greater link between technique and narrative, but His plans never seem to go around.

Laying the foundations of ward Onward ’

What really interests ‘Onward’ is the bond between the two brothers, two very different people united by the possibility of spending another day with their father thanks to magic. From the beginning it is clear that the film is going to be built gradually until it can reach the ceiling in the emotional section during its last minutes. A play that Pixar has repeated countless times and here again demonstrates that he knows how to get like virtually no other studio.

For it, ‘Onward’ starts playing the nice game, the contrast of seeing certain magical creatures act more commonly – the film is still an extension of the "What if x had feelings?" that the company has applied so many times, this time changing x for fantastic creatures- serves as a gateway to the adventure of Ian, a shy young man who has a hard time relating to others, and Barley, much more open and very fond of role-playing games but which everyone sees as a failure in life.

In this way one goes from one contrast to another, since the relationship between the two is not the best because they simply have opposing personalities that will be exacerbated as they do everything possible to recover their father as a whole. There is no lack of humor along the way, with several scenes that make you inevitably think about ‘This dead man is very much alive’.

A big adventure

There it could be said that ‘Onward’ bet up to a certain point on insurance, but those responsible they know how to handle themselves like a fish in the water in that territory Posing an adventure with an enviable pace in which each small stop serves to illustrate the relationship between the characters and, incidentally, put several gags that make the trip more fun. A seemingly simple formula, but you have to know how to drive.

As I pointed out before, the really vital thing about ‘Onward’ is in its final stretch, where they join the pieces and look for the spectator’s tear using weapons already used in Pixar tapes. In my case it did not reach the level of emotion that for example was achieved in en Coco ’, but it does manage to convey that warmth to your heart to which many other tapes aspire without ever approaching.

That impact that achieves its end is still the result of everything that has previously accumulated, so do not expect a miracle in the way that the first two acts have given you the same and the third gives meaning to all of the above. In its own way it is a logical culmination of everything seen before, so the degree of previous involvement with the characters, very well molded from Tom Holland and Chris Pratt -the actors that in their original version give voice to Ian and Barley-, is especially decisive.

In short

‘Onward’ is in an intermediate position in Pixar's filmography. It does not reach the height of his best works but does not leave the feeling of being a dispensable hobby – as it was, for example, ‘Monsters University,’ the previous feature of Scanlon, a signatory of which we are now working. It is very fun when proposed, the adventure works like a shot and the end serves its purpose, but the feeling begins that the study needs to start adding more weapons to its repertoire before it just stops working.