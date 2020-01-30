Another victim of surgery: This was Lyn May as a young man (PHOTOS)

Share it:

Various women of the show business have undergone many surgeries, with which not only have they been seen a small "touch up", but have It changed its appearance completely.

One of them – and one could say: “the pioneer” – is Lyn May, who from a young age began to get involved in the lives of exotic dancers.

In 1974, Lyn May debuted in the cinema as one of the protagonists of the film “Trivoli“I had 25 years and some experience like exotic dancer.

His artistic life began 5 years earlier, when he divorceWell, he got a job as a dancer in a cabaret in Acapulco, place where he was born. Subsequently, he decided to devote himself to strippteasewhen a businessman saw her Dance without clothes.

From there he began to make lots of money, a situation that surprised her because she never believed that working in that way would achieve that kind of income.

“Yes, definitely yes (I have become rich). I did not believe that I would win so much money“, Expressed the vedette in 1974 to The universal.

Because of that, he didn't have obstacles to undergo many plastic surgeries to improve the body I had. However, most people think that exaggerated, well beyond having helped, the result was not what the followers wanted.

This is how it looked Lyn May in its beginnings as exotic dancer:

