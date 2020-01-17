'Another Turn of Nut', official trailer of the horror tape

Share it:

Yesterday we saw the first images (and we knew of the existence) of 'Another twist', the new horror tape produced by Steven Spielberg, today Universal Pictures has just released its official trailer, an advance that will undoubtedly delight any lover of the genre that boasts.

The film is based on the classic horror novel of Henry James of 1898, 'The Turn of the Screw', and will take us to a mysterious farm in the countryside of Maine, where the newly appointed nanny Kate will be in charge of caring for two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles. However, you will quickly discover that both children and the house hide many secrets and that things may not be what they seem. Directed by Floria Sigismondi ('The Maid's Tale) and starring Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Destination), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), and the newcomer Brooklynn Prince, the movie could become one of the most terrifying of 2020.

The director recently spoke about the film, commenting on some of the changes that were made regarding the novel, the source material.

"It's a very dark story that has lasted more than a hundred years. We took this story, modernized it and placed it in the 1990s. It follows a babysitter who is looking for a life change and when she arrives at the house she meets two Orphans, Flora and Miles. These begin to act a little strangely and she feels that they are hiding a secret, that they are hiding something from her. She will quickly realize that there is something wrong with the house. "

With script Chad Hayes & Carey W. Hayes ('Warren: The Conjuring Record'), 'Another twist' is produced by Scott Bernstein ('Straight Outta Compton', 'Infiltrated in Miami') and Roy Lee ('It', 'The LEGO movie'). In Spain, its premiere is scheduled for next year from Entertainment One, but first it will be released in cinemas in the United States, where it will premiere on January 24, 2020.