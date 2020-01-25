Another Televisa project canceled! They give neck to Gloria Trevi's bioserie

A few months ago it transpired that Televisa and Gloria Trevi prepared the launch of the bioserie of the interpreter of "Loose Hair".

It was also revealed that who would produce the bioserie would be Carla Estrada and the euphoria was such that some fans of Gloria Trevi even said that the content would arrive in February 2020.

However, the journalist Flor Rubio, through her ‘Show Ballot‘, Revealed that the Trevi bioseries project … It has been canceled!

They tell me that it seems that finally Televisa and Gloria Trevi failed to complete the bioserie project we talked about last year ”.

And although they had already shown "some photographs and Carla Estrada would be the one who would take the production, it seems that it did not materialize":

"It seems that the project did not materialize, it is a difficult script, they are situations that have already been told in other formats, the economic issue also influences and it seems that the bioserie will not finally be done on the life of Gloria Trevi".

