Another spectacular detail of Mbappé quality: the Frenchman makes the pipe of his life

PSG has started winning from minute 3 of the match to Dijon thanks to some Spanish Pablo Sarabia their Ligue 1 match. However, everything has been relegated to the background in the face of the spectacular action of Mbappé which has set up the Park of the Princes.

It was the 25th minute of the match when Mbappé got stuck to the band. Given the pressure of an opponent, the spectacular resource of a elastic with which he signed a legendary club that left the opposite behind.

Not happy, he again threw the next defender who came out to cover him. Finally, the arrival of a third party to coverage ended in a corner. Other magic gesture More of the French who continue to enjoy Paris with much more than goals.

Mbappé signed two goals in the victory of the Parisians against Dijon (4-0).