Another provocation of Kyrgios: they call him a 'warning' and ends up mocking Nadal

Nick Kyrgios has returned to star in the Australian Open 2020 and not precisely for sporting merits. The wayward Australian player has again revealed his skills as showman and his desire to give talk to every gesture or movement he makes.

In his match against Simon, in the final part of the second set, Kyrgios received a warning or notice by the chair judge for taking too long to perform the service gesture. What was the Australian's response? Copycat Rafael Nadal.

Or rather: make fun of Rafa Nadal. Kyrgios turned his gaze to the chair judge and made the famous gesture Nadal when taking out, in which the hair is placed behind the ears and then correctly put on his pants.

The reaction of the chair judge was to laugh but surely the gesture will not have sat very well with the Balearic fans. This gesture is another to add to the long list that has the rivalry between Kyrgios and Nadal, which could have another chapter in just a few days since if Australian and Spanish win their next matches, they could cross next Monday in the round of 16 of the first Grand Slam of the season.