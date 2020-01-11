Another one! Member of ‘Today’ resigns from the program

The resignation of other member from Today It was released this Thursday. And it is no longer surprising the departure of someone from the program TV: Yanet García and Mauricio Mancera will also say goodbye soon.

In this case, the show communicator Gustavo Adolfo Infante released the news. Journalist Gil Barrera It is who will leave the broadcast, where he had been since January 2016, in which he served as general coordinator of Production, head of entertainment information and content manager, according to his website.

I am in a position to announce that, after several years and producers in the morning Today, my compadre, the journalist Gil Barrera, resigned from the direction of his shows to resume his journalistic essence. A hug, friend, and we will meet again, ”Gustavo Adolfo Infante wrote about Barrera's departure from the broadcast.

Here the tweet that reported the resignation from Gil Barrera how member from Today:

I am able to announce that after several years and producers in the morning @program_today, my compadre, the journalist @GILBArrera resigned from the direction of shows of this to resume its journalistic essence. A hug friend and sure we will meet again. – GUSTAVO ADOLFO INFANTE (@GAINFANTE) December 19, 2019

