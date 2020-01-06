 Another new Shang-Chi casting call reinforces plot rumor

Share it:

We receive new clues that support the recently heard rumors about the plot that we will see in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, those rumors that alluded to a plot in which a kind of championship tournament would be involved.

A casting call a few weeks ago already gave strength to this possibility by looking for a person to "announce fights in the ring", and now a new casting call is looking for professional wrestlers and actors with martial arts experience from Australia and New Zealand, which are between 20 and 55 years old.

Recall that some time ago they were already looking for actors for specific characters, also fighters, who seemed to fit the descriptions of Razor Fist, Ghostmaker, Steel Claw and Shadow. This new casting call could be related to that or it could be just a call to bring a large volume of fighters to use as extras. Anyway, of course one more clue that there could be a martial arts tournament of some kind in the movie.

Recall that the rumor pointed out that the film would do something similar to what was seen in movies like "Operation Dragon" / "Enter the Dragon" or "Bloody contact" / "Bloodsport" with Shang-Chi facing all kinds of fighters to win the legendary Ten Rings for the Mandarin.

Filming of the film would begin in the beginning this month, although the terrible fires that have taken place in Australia could perhaps cause some delay. The premiere of the film is set for February 12, 2021.

