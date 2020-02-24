General News

 Another look at Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady in the filming of Venom 2

February 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Image of Cletus Kasady in Venom 2 (2020)

The main photograph of "Venom 2" It continues in San Francisco, and one of the locations where they would have filmed today would be a gas station. However, although we leave some of those materials below, what is really interesting today is that new look that we can take to actor Woody Harrelson in his incarnation of villain Cletus Kasady. In addition, in one of the plans we can see the director of the film Andy Serkis.

While what is apparently an action scene is filming in California, then we see some specialists working – even one seems to play Eddie Brock, the main character of Tom Hardyç; Harrelson is shooting scenes elsewhere, in Oakland, California. These images reconfirm the new look of hair that Cletus will wear in this film regarding his appearance in the post-credits scene of "Venom".

Serkis directs on a script written by Kelly Marcel and with a view to premiere, in theory, the October 2, 2020 except for changing dates as they dropped months ago.

Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady on the set of Venom 2 (2020) in Oakland, California

Image of the filming of Venom 2 (2020) in San Francisco, California Image of the filming of Venom 2 (2020) in San Francisco, California Image of the filming of Venom 2 (2020) in San Francisco, California
https://twitter.com/DorisMeier22/status/1231687348842201088

This gas station in West Oakland was the shooting location today for venom 2 from MarvelStudiosSpoilers

Via information | Just jared



