 Another look at Idris Elba in new images of the filming of The Suicide Squad in Panama

February 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of actor Idris Elba

New material of filming of “The Suicide Squad” outdoors allows us to take another look at Idris Elba in full shooting of the film. Last night we received a video where we saw him shoot a scene with John Cena, and now we see him directly in action in these images he publishes exclusively The Panama Press.

In the images, we see Elba rolling in the Old Town of Panama City, specifically on one of the sides of the Municipal Palace, and we see him climbing the building. Again, we have no more context about the scene, together with the fact that the actor's role in the film remains unknown. It is believed that he may be Vigilante but we continue to see Elba in civilian clothes.

Shooting image of The Suicide Squad in Panama

Shooting image of The Suicide Squad in Panama

Shooting image of The Suicide Squad in Panama

The plot of the movie is still kept secret, like almost all the details related to the movie. Several of the roles of the main cast remain unconfirmed, and there is only security for those who repeat their role regarding "Suicide Squad." The film features the returns of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. To this will be added, in still rumored roles, David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man, John Cena as Peacemaker, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Idris Elba as Vigilante, together with Sean Gunn, Peter Capaldi and Storm Reid in undisclosed papers. "The Suicide Squad" hits theaters on August 6, 2021.

Via information | The Panama Press



Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

