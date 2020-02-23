General News

 Another look at Batman and Catwoman during the filming of The Batman in Glasgow

February 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Batman and the Batmoto (Batbike) in the comics

Intense weekend for "The Batman", of which after seeing a full look at the Bat-suit this Friday, images of this scene that would be filming in a Glasgow cemetery, in the Glasgow Necropolis, continue to arrive.

This material allows us to take another look at the Batman suit, the Batmoto and even again Catwoman on her motorcycle through the streets of the city. There are a couple of images that allow us to see the Batman suit from another perspective, to the point that some fans comment on their impression that they think it is another suit.

To all this, the actor Jeffrey Wright He has published an image on his Instagram of his research for the film with a map of the volume "Batman: The Golden Age Vol. 1", which includes a comic from the early years of Batman, with the numbers Detective Comics # 27-45, Batman # 1-3 Y New York World’s Fair Comics # 2. In these numbers the debuts of Commissioner Gordon, Robin, Hubo Strange, Joker or Catwoman are produced.

View this post on Instagram

Background reads for the culture. In the beginning …

A post shared by Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) on

CLIP: Batcycle in the Batman set from DC_Cinematic

Image of the shooting of The Batman (2021) in Glasglow

Image of the shooting of The Batman (2021) in Glasglow

Image of the shooting of The Batman (2021) in Glasglow

Image of the shooting of The Batman (2021) in Glasglow

Image of the shooting of The Batman (2021) in Glasglow

Image of the shooting of The Batman (2021) in Glasglow

Via information | Daily Mail



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.