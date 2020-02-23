 Another look at Batman and Catwoman during the filming of The Batman in Glasgow

Share it:

Intense weekend for "The Batman", of which after seeing a full look at the Bat-suit this Friday, images of this scene that would be filming in a Glasgow cemetery, in the Glasgow Necropolis, continue to arrive.

This material allows us to take another look at the Batman suit, the Batmoto and even again Catwoman on her motorcycle through the streets of the city. There are a couple of images that allow us to see the Batman suit from another perspective, to the point that some fans comment on their impression that they think it is another suit.

To all this, the actor Jeffrey Wright He has published an image on his Instagram of his research for the film with a map of the volume "Batman: The Golden Age Vol. 1", which includes a comic from the early years of Batman, with the numbers Detective Comics # 27-45, Batman # 1-3 Y New York World’s Fair Comics # 2. In these numbers the debuts of Commissioner Gordon, Robin, Hubo Strange, Joker or Catwoman are produced.

