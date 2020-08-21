Another great actor in the film where Nicolas Cage will play Nicolas Cage!

Share it:

For all fans of Nicolas cage there is no more anticipated movie than The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which Nicolas Cage will play himself in a meta-cinematic frenzy that will lead him to use the skills learned from his previous films and characters to escape various dangers.

Now TheWrap exclusively reports that Pedro Pascal, star on The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones e Kingsmen, is in advanced talks to join the cast of the Lionsgate-produced film: the actor, however, will not play himself, but will play the role of Javi, the number one superfan of Nicolas Cage.

As mentioned Nicolas Cage will play Nicolas Cage in this action comedy that will paint the actor as creatively dissatisfied and facing financial ruin (basically what Nicolas Cage was at different stages of his career): This fictionalized version of the actor, in need of money, reluctantly accepts a $ 1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (Pascal), but when things take an unexpected and dangerous turn Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling the abilities of the various characters he has played on screen to save himself and his loved ones.

With a career seemingly built for just this one fateful moment, the iconic Oscar-winning actor will have to prepare for the role of life: that of himself.

Some time ago Nicolas Cage had anticipated some details of the film, explaining what it means to play Nicolas Cage. Unfortunately, there is no release date yet, but The Wrap always makes it known that filming should begin in the fall … pandemic permitting.