 Another filtered capture of Morbius reveals a Spider-Man cameo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Late yesterday we shared an image on Twitter that completely misplaced fans. A new shot from the first trailer of "Morbius" that will be released this noon and that links with other news that occurred yesterday, that the vampire movie could be related to "Spider-Man: Away from Home". Shortly before this happened, it was already commenting on Twitter that the first Morbius trailer could leave us with a surprise of the climber, but few imagined that an image of that surprise would be filtered more than 12 hours before the trailer.

What at first might seem like good news, has turned out to be an image that has baffled us. In the plane we see Jared Leto wearing an inmate suit —Which links to the filming images that leaked in April 2019— with the surprise that we can see in the wall behind Spider-Man next to the word "Murderer" (Killer) painted on top, referring to the end of 'Far from home' in which he is accused of killing Mysterio.

The singular note puts it that the Spider-Man we see is not that of 'Far from home', if not the climber of Sam Raimi who played Tobey Maguire almost a decade ago. But without a doubt, what is even more strange, is that it is not even an image of that trilogy of films, is an image of PS4's “Marvel’s Spider-Man” video game, promotional when Sam Raimi's Spider-Man costume was announced for the game.

There are many fans who are interpreting this in many ways. From an error when looking for an image of the trepamuros, impositions and prohibitions by Marvel Studios when using Spider-Man (which does not seem to make much sense for the information we have so far) or more ambitious plans, such as It would be a clear reference to the Spider-Verse that once said that he wanted to mount Sony Pictures (linking with the animated film "Spider-Man: A New Universe").

Hopefully the trailer, which as we say will arrive around 3pm (Spanish peninsula time), throws some more light on this cameo.