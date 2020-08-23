“Another crossover with Ezra and Grant? I would love to”

Share it:

After Ezra Miller’s surprising cameo in Crisis on Infinite Earths, The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace would really like to see a new crossover between Grant Gustin’s Flash and Ezra Miller’s Flash.

True, Miller’s cameo in the Arrowverse megacrossover was wanted by the Warner Bros. top management, but that doesn’t mean that the showrunner of The Flash was not entirely enthusiastic about it.

Eric Wallace, in fact, he is a superfan of the character, and he can’t wait to admire the film directed by Andy Muschietti: “I’m so thrilled for the Flash movie. I’ll literally be the first person in line to see it. I love everything about The Flash, all the different iterations of The Flash.” he said answering questions before the DC FanDome virtual event.

“Obviously, in my heart it’s Grant who has a place of honor, he’s my favorite Flash because, you know, it’s my show. But it was such a great honor and a real privilege to have Ezra in the Arrowverse, even though it was just a scene. He and Grant were great together, they really found each other. There was definitely a certain team spirit, and mutual respect for each other as actors and performers, also because They’re really different. They’re really different as people. But they’re both extremely talented. So yeah, I’m looking forward to the movie! “ go on.

And then, the sentence we all wanted to hear: “I would love to see Grant appear in their version of the film in some way. It’s like I’m saying ‘Do you know what it is? I’ll give you a couple of weeks off. ‘ I don’t know if they will, but I throw it there. Because I know Grant would be thrilled. I think he would have a lot of fun ” but the opposite would also be exciting, Ezra again in The Flash “I also told Ezra that he can come back when he wants, we are waiting for him with open arms. I would love to have him for a longer duration, maybe an entire episode, if only they could make it happen. But synchronizing calendars is so difficult, calendars are so dense. And he’s so busy, it’s not just the Flash involved, but other franchises too. So I don’t know if it would be possible. “” But I know it’s not impossible, because we tried it with Crisis on Infinite Earths when we saw the two Flashes. together. Maybe someday, hopefully sooner rather than later, we will see the Flashes of Ezra and Grant together again. For those who are reading this, please know that I am ready to do what I can to help make it come true! “.

Well, with the confirmation ofexpansion of the Multiverse, who can say it won’t happen again?