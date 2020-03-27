Another Covid-19 victim: Fate / Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III debut postponed

Share it:

There were just two days left to witness the highly anticipated conclusion of the animated trilogy of Heaven's Feel, the homonymous route of the famous light novel by Kinoko Nasu, Fate / Stay Night. However, due to the worldwide pandemic, the film's debut has been officially postponed.

With a press release distributed on the official channels of the trilogy production, as well as on the official profile of the ufotable study, the team announced the postponement of Fate / Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III – Sping Song, initially expected to debut in Japan on the 28th of this month, due to the Coronavirus threat.

However, the wait won't be extremely long as the staff has postponed the distribution of the film to the cinema on April 25th. We would like to clarify, however, that if the epidemic continues to infest the national scene, it is strictly probable that production can opt for a further shift. We therefore suggest that you keep the situation monitored by staying up to date on our pages for further news. Finally, we remind you that Fate / Stay Night: Heaven's Feel III – Spring Song is also expected in Italian cinemas in the summer season, albeit Dynit has not yet revealed any changes to the original programming due to the film slipping in Japan.

