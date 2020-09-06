Another blow to the pirate sites: the illegal portal Manamoa is closed

Share it:

For several months, the stop to piracy by Japanese publishing houses has been becoming increasingly incessant, between laws of the Japanese parliament and lawsuits with the largest portals in the world. And among the effects of these measures there was the closure of another pirate site, Manamoa.

After the closure of Kissmanga and Kissanime last month which interested English-speaking and similar users, this time it is the turn of the largest Korean portal of pirated manga. For those unfamiliar with him, Manamoa has long been pivotal in the disclosure of spoilers and previews of the most famous manga, da ONE PIECE a My Hero Academia, e per la proliferation of poor quality scans and translations around the net.

In fact, there were many who translated into English and other European languages ​​from these Korean publications that were uploaded to the site, well known because a huge watermark with the Korean logo of the pirate portal was always applied on the pages. After several days in which the site was unreachable, confirmation came after an investigation that led to the closing of Manamoa.

Given the trend of the last few weeks, other sites could be added to those now permanently closed. Furthermore, the publishing houses seem to want to adopt global strategies, with MangaPlus studying the inclusion of new languages.