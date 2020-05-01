Annulment of declines in the Eredivisie ends in court

The two Dutch second division teams who have not risen to the Eredivisie due to the cancellation of promotions and descents have brought the federation's decision to a court in Utrecht, who will hold an oral hearing on May 8.

The legal process will take the form of a speedy trial. and the magistrate, who has the power to order precautionary measures, will announce his decision within a maximum period of two weeks, the court said in a statement on Thursday.

"The blood, sweat and tears shed for a year would have been in vain and that is not digestible. We believe that we owe our players, the technical staff, the employees and the supporters and sponsors the challenge to this unfair decision, "Cambuur said in a statement.

El Cambuur and De Graafschap They occupied the top two positions in the Dutch second division with 66 and 62 points respectively, giving them direct promotion to the Eredivisie, while third, Volendam had 55 points.

With nine days to go, the government halted professional football to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Last week, lThe Royal Netherlands Football Federation permanently suspended the season and declared the championship void.

At first, the possibility of allowing the promotion of two clubs and prohibiting relegations was evaluated, with which the Eredivisie would have gone from having 18 teams to 20. However, the federation ruled out that option and canceled both promotions and decreases, thus saving ADO The Hague and RKC Waalwijk, the last two in the top flight.

Cambuur feels especially affected because it had already made "strategic decisions" for the next season, such as the renewal of four players, because "from a sporting point of view it was very difficult 'for them not to get promoted," he explained. the club.