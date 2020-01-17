Announces Charli XCX show in Mexico City

Share it:

English singer Charlotte Emma Aitchison, artistically known as Charli XCX announced her expected return to Mexico City after six years, as part of her promotional tour for the release of her third and most recent album entitled "Charli."

The appointment will take place in the Plaza Condesa of the CDMX, next March 24 and tickets will go on sale next Monday, January 20 at 12:00 pm, through the Ticketmaster System and the ticket offices of the property.

This news has her fans jumping from excitement, since they longed for the 27-year-old singer to return to the Aztec country with her incredible and entertaining musical show.

Charli XCX, is considered one of the new sensations of British pop, as it has become one of the best singers of its generation, which is why its work has been recognized with various awards worldwide.

The singer has had great successes since her career rose, such as "Boom Clap", used in the film "Under the same star", as well as her collaboration with rapper Iggy Azalea "Fancy" and "Boys", with a controversial video full of famous artists of the industry.

With his album "Charli", released in 2019, he collaborates with stars such as; Lizzo, Troye Sivan, CupcakKe, Sky Ferreira, Yaeji, Clairo, Brooke Candy and Haim.





With his album "Charli", released in 2019, he collaborates with stars such as; Lizzo, Troye Sivan, CupcakKe, Sky Ferreira, Yaeji, Clairo, Brooke Candy and Haim. The songs being "White Mercedes", Blame it On Your Love "," 1999 "and" 2099 ", fan favorites.

She has also been awarded as a composer for her help in writing amazing and sticky songs such as; Miss next to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, Same Old Love with Selena Gomez and with Gwen Stefani, Khalid, David Guetta and Diplo, this just to mention a few.