Announcement of Coachella poster with the MS Band as guests

On Thursday night the poster of the popular American festival Coachella was unveiled and surprised its fans in Mexico by revealing that the famous Mexican band, Banda MS, will be part of the line up with artists such as Travis Scott, Lana del Rey, Kim Petras and Frank Ocean.

It was a big surprise that fans of the original Mazatlan band and commanded by Sergio Lizárraga to realize that they will be present in Coachella, without a doubt, one of the most important festivals in the world, based in Indio, California.

The cast will perform alongside artists such as Lil Nas X, Louis the Child, Lil Uzi Vert and Daniel Caesar, and another Mexican guest who is part of the line up is Ed Maverick. These stars are scheduled to appear on Sundays April 12 and 19 of this 2020.

For Fridays 10 and 17, the participation of stars such as Charlie XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, City Girls and Calvin Harris is contemplated, just to mention a few.

While for Saturdays 11 and 18, Travis Scott, Flume, Disclousure, Summer Walker, Anitta, 21 Savage and many other great celebrities are scheduled.