Announcement coming from the authors of GTA 5 and RDR2? Rockstar seeks an expert in trailers

As 2020 prepares to officially present PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to the public, the curiosity of the gaming community is growing regarding the upcoming projects of Rockstar Games.

The software house author of productions of the caliber of Red Dead Redemption 2 or Grand Theft Auto V in fact, it has not yet offered any clues about the activities currently underway at its studies, indeed maintaining great confidentiality in this regard. It is therefore not surprising that the most curious fans are looking for clues.

Recently, in particular, a job announcement published by Rockstar Games has attracted the attention of multiple observers. The latter, in particular, is in fact addressed to a Video Editor of great experience and ability who can "work with a team for capture gameplay footage and edit trailers videogame"Among the requirements required of the ideal candidate is the ability to highlight the narrative component of a title and convey emotions, all in a format lasting only sixty seconds. As expected, this sighting has paved the way for hypotheses to be generated related to Rockstar's intention to proceed with a new announcement in the near future. These speculations have found particularly fertile ground also thanks to the large number of rumors circulating on the activities of the software house, including alleged announcements of GTA 6 or a new medieval-themed IP.

Unfortunately, as mentioned, Rockstar has not yet raised the curtain on its new projects: what do you hope the software house is working on?