 Announced the voice cast of Masters of the Universe: Revelation

We still have time to enjoy the lively project “Masters of the Universe: Revelation”. Until 2021 the fans will not be able to enjoy this series that we remember will be a continuation of the mythical series of the 80. If the project already had the interest of many, knowing the distribution of voices for the series further increases the You want to watch the series.

The main person in charge of the series is Kevin Smith, as showrunner and executive producer, and as he himself has revealed, the project is much more advanced than we could imagine. The voice job for the first six episodes is almost finished, and Smith said that the actors “have really turned this into something even more special. Talent has raised it absolutely beyond what we had on paper. ”

The distribution of voices:

Mark hamill (saga Star wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor

(saga Star wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones", "300") as Evil-Lyn

("Game of Thrones", "300") as Evil-Lyn Chris Wood ("Supergirl", The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam / He-Man

("Supergirl", The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam / He-Man Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) as Teela

(Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) as Teela Liam Cunningham ("Game of Thrones", Clash of the Titans) as Man-At-Arms

("Game of Thrones", Clash of the Titans) as Man-At-Arms Stephen Root ("Office Space", Barry) as Cringer

("Office Space", Barry) as Cringer Diedrich Bader ("Office Space", Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor / Trap Jaw

("Office Space", Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor / Trap Jaw Griffin Newman ("The Tick", "Vinyl“) As Orko

("The Tick", "Vinyl“) As Orko Tiffany smith ("Behind the enemy line", "Supernatural) as Andra

("Behind the enemy line", "Supernatural) as Andra Henry Rollins (“Johnny Mnemonic, “Lost Highway) as Tri-Klops

(“Johnny Mnemonic, “Lost Highway) as Tri-Klops Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) (Westworld ”, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe ”) as Moss Man

(original Skeletor) (Westworld ”, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe ”) as Moss Man Susan Eisenberg (“Wonder Woman, "League of Justice") as Sorceress

(“Wonder Woman, "League of Justice") as Sorceress Alice Silverstone (Clueless ”, "Batman and Robin") as Queen Marlena

(Clueless ”, "Batman and Robin") as Queen Marlena Justin long (“Galaxy Quest”, “The jungle 4.0”) as Roboto

(“Galaxy Quest”, “The jungle 4.0”) as Roboto Jason Mewes ("Clerks", "Jay and Bob the Silent: the reboot") as Stinkor

("Clerks", "Jay and Bob the Silent: the reboot") as Stinkor Phil LaMarr ("Mad TV", "League of Justice") as He-Ro

("Mad TV", "League of Justice") as He-Ro Tony Todd ("Candyman", "Star Trek: The New Generation") as Scare Glow

("Candyman", "Star Trek: The New Generation") as Scare Glow Cree Summer (“DC Super Hero Girls”, "Vampirin") as the Priestess

(“DC Super Hero Girls”, "Vampirin") as the Priestess Kevin Michael Richardson ("The Batman", "ThunderCats") as Beast Man

("The Batman", "ThunderCats") as Beast Man Kevin Conroy ("Batman: The Animated Series", “Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man

("Batman: The Animated Series", “Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man Harley Quinn Smith ("Once upon a time in … Hollywood", "Jay and Bob the Silent: the reboot") as Ileena

The animation we remember will be in charge of Powerhouse Animation, which also made the series “Castlevania”.

