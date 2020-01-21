 Announced the official cast of the Marvel’s animated series M.O.D.O.K.

Share it:

After announcing the other day that Hulu had already been able to watch several episodes of the animated series “Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.”, the cast is now officially announced that will be responsible for giving voice to the different characters of the animated series, which also announce will be released this year. Marvel itself reveals the cast on its website by adding frontline actors.

In addition to the already known Patton Oswalt (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, "Veep", "Happy") for the series, which puts voice to the supervillain M.O.D.O.K., in the distribution of voices we will have to Aimee Garcia ("Lucifer", "The Chicano"), Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”),Wendi McLendon-Covey ("The Goldbergs"), Ben schwartz (“Parks and Recreation”, “House of Lies”), Beck Bennett ("Saturday night Live"), Jon Daly (“The Kroll Show”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”) Y Sam Richardson ("Veep").

I am impressed by our talented and hilarious cast of voices, who have brought their specific kind of magic to this strange and wonderful corner of the Marvel Universe, ”says executive producer and showrunner of the series Jordan Blum.

Patton and Jordan have done a phenomenal job of laying the groundwork for this exceptional ensemble, we are delighted to include this cast in the Marvel family, ”adds Karim Zreik, SVP of Original Programming and Production at Marvel TV Studios.

Below we also have the description of each of the characters they will play, but before that, it goes without saying that Marvel has given the first official synopsis:

Ell supervillain megalomaniac M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of conquering the world someday. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the most powerful heroes on Earth, M.O.D.O.K. he has sunk his evil AIM organization After being dismissed as leader of AIM, and at the same time dealing with his marriage and family life in ruins, the Mental Organism Designed Only to Kill (for its acronym in English MODOCK, Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing ) faces its biggest challenge to date: a midlife crisis!

Patton Oswalt as M.O.D.O.K.

After being expelled from both his evil organization and his family, the super villain M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) must reinvent itself if it wants to have the opportunity to recover the most important things in its life … outside the conquest of the world it is. M.O.D.O.K. You are about to discover that superheroes are nothing compared to their most recent challenge … the midlife crisis.

Aimee García as Jodie

Jodie, the wife of M.O.D.O.K. and mother of her children, she has had a late awakening, excited to pursue her mommy-blog turned into a lifestyle brand empire and discover who she is as an independent woman in her forties. There are too many things to do in this world and there is not enough time to lose being held by negativity. And unfortunately for M.O.D.O.K., what weighs him the most… is him.

Ben Schwartz as Lou

To be honest, M.O.D.O.K. He doesn't really "catch" his twelve-year-old son Lou. Not athletic enough to be an athlete. Not smart enough to be a nerd. Lou is … well, Lou, a child who clearly goes at his own pace. Lou's lack of friends, ambition and hygiene is a constant concern for M.O.D.O.K., who often projects his own insecurities on his overly confident son.

Melissa Fumero as Melissa

Even with the "traits" of her father, Melissa, seventeen, has risen to become the queen bee of her school, similar to the Heathers – and a star in the world of figure skating for teenagers. All popular boys want to date her or avoid her terrifying anger. But despite all her success, Melissa secretly craves her father's approval.

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini

Monica is a brilliant mad scientist at A.I.M. and the rival of M.O.D.O.K. at work. Clearly more competent and qualified than M.O.D.O.K., Monica believes that she should lead the organization. After GRUMBL acquires A.I.M., Monica delights in the suffering of M.O.D.O.K. until the new management begins to infringe their impious experiments. With a common enemy in Austin, M.O.D.O.K. and Monica are finally able to put aside their differences and work together … when they are not constantly betraying each other.

Beck Bennet as Austin Van Der Sleet

After the evil organization of M.O.D.O.K. A.I.M., sinks, he is forced to sell it to the Silicon Valley technical giant, GRUMBL. GRUMBL sends the cunning twenty-year-old Austin as "post-merger integration consultant" and the new head of M.O.D.O.K. Although to M.O.D.O.K. He would like to be able to take Austin to the Negative Zone, M.O.D.O.K. you must find new solutions to face Austin corporate jargon and frequent mandatory HR meetings, if you want to recover A.I.M. from the clutches of Austin.

Jon Daly as Super Adaptoid

A sarcastic android with ambitions to live, feel and create, but instead is forced to spend his days to be at the service of its creator M.O.D.O.K. Although the Adaptoid dreams of overwriting its programming and turning on M.O.D.O.K., there is also a reluctant friendship between these two.

Sam Richardson as Gary

Gary is a henchman or "beekeeper" of A.I.M. who is fiercely loyal to his boss M.O.D.O.K., even though M.O.D.O.K. I struggled to remember his name. While M.O.D.O.K. continues to be degraded within his own organization, Gary is there by his side, always offering his help and his unwavering optimism, whether M.O.D.O.K. He wants it as if not.

Via information | Marvel | Deadline