Announced the new era of Star Wars with the name Star Wars: The High Republic

In the end neither a new video game, nor a new movie, the new era in the narrative of the Star Wars universe will start with Project Luminous, a codename for a long time of what has now been announced as Star Wars: The High Republic, a collection of books, novels and comics that will explore the events of this universe 200 years before The Phantom Menace.

All these products will tell a series of interconnected stories to tell the events of the era of the High Republic. The collection will debut in August 2020 during the Anaheim Star Wars Celebration and "It will not overlap with any of the films and with any production that is planned for now, leaving the creators and partners as much space as possible to tell Star Wars stories with new adventures and original characters".

This is a multi-year project and will have a "central group of heroes that will expand", the first phase being the so-called" Light of the Jedi ", whose cover you can see below.

"Hundreds of years before the Skywalker Saga, the galactic republic was at the top. Protected by the Jedi Knights, guardians of peace and justice throughout the galaxy", is the general synopsis that can be read in the tweet with which the project was announced.

The Jedi were like the Knights of the round table during the era of the High Republic and the villains known as Nihil caused problems in that galaxy far, far away. The High Republic had a very different style, which is reflected in the Jedi Temple. The lightsabers will have a style more similar to Excalibur, the sword of King Arthur, emulating his handles.

These new stories will be written by writers such as Claudia Gray, Justina Ireland, Daniel Jose Older, Cavan Scott and Charles Soule. Lucasfilm has brought this team together at the Star Wars Ranch to desasapland the project and work on the stories they have always dreamed of writing.

Charles Soule will publish the first story, Light of the Jedi on August 25, 2020, followed by that of Justina Ireland, A Test of Courage in September and that of Claudia Gray, Into the Dark on October 13. There will also be more comics by Marvel and IDW.