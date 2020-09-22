announced the Monopoly themed The Mandalorian

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is one of the television series that Disney + has focused on the most this television season; and it did so by investing in both advertising and merchandising, and the arrival of the new Monopoly inspired by the series confirms this.

Disney seems unstoppable. After announcing a new set of Funko Pop dedicated to The Mandalorian, and having amazed fans with the lego set of The Mandalorian dedicated to Baby Yoda, now returns to amaze fans and enthusiasts around the world with a new surprise. It is, in fact, the Monopoly di The Mandalorian.

The huge success of the series, in fact, has allowed Disney to broaden its market horizons to produce more and more Star Wars branded products, thus enriching the already extensive collections of the most loyal fans. But how does this particular version of Monopoly work? The goal of the game is simple. It’s about protecting The Child (aka Baby Yoda) from Imperial enemies.

During the game, moreover, it will be possible to interpret different characters, depending on your preferences. For example, you can choose whether to be The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, IG-11, or Kuiil; and of course each of them will have their own peculiarities during the game! The player who will have more imperial credits at the end of the game he will win the game, but if the imperial enemies come into possession of Baby Yoda, the game will end for everyone.

What should we still expect from Disney? This is not known. What we know is that the surprises, of course, did not end there, and that the Star Wars saga will still have countless twists in store for its fans … after all, The Mandalorian is one of the most anticipated series of this fall!