 Announced restart of The Green Hornet / The Green Hornet in cinemas

The well-known Green Hornet franchise, or in Spain also called The Green Hornet, will experience a new reboot in the world of cinema after that not especially high-grossing film – and more in a humorous tone – of 2011. Amasia Pictures, a producer directed by Bradley Gallo and who was director of operations of Marvel Studios Michael Helfant, will be responsible for making this relaunch.

Few details of the planned movie have been announced, but the restart does not seem to have any connection to the 2011 film that starred Seth Rogen.

When I was a child, ‘The Green Hornet’ It was one of my favorite TV series. I loved everything related to her – The Green Hornet, Kato, and of course, the Black Beauty. They were the coolest! Says Helfant in the announcement. It was personally painful to leave everyone behind when I left Dimension. So I tried to opt for ownership in Marvel again before it happened to Sony, and then again in 2017 before the rights landed in Paramount.

Interestingly, this would be the first time mention is made of Marvel Studios trying to get a character license in its day, specifically a character that was not his, although it should be noted that Helfant's time in Marvel was long before Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This is one of the only independent classic superhero franchises, ”Helfant continues. We are a group of Amasia fans and we are delighted to create something fresh and really worthy of this property with legacy. A new world that is relevant and exciting, respecting and honoring the original vision of the creator George W. Trendle.

On behalf of the family of George W Trendle and The Green Hornet, Inc., we are excited to work with Amasia Entertainment to bring the legacy of The Green Hornet & Kato back to theaters – adds Linda Trendle Hartle, president of Green Hornet Inc -.

No date has been announced for the restart.

The debut of The Green Hornet came as a radio series in 1936, and since then it has jumped into the comics and had a successful series – although only one season – in the 1960s. The alter ego of journalist Britt Reid, and the lonely grandson of the Lone Ranger, The Green Hornet is a masked hero who pretends to be a criminal in an effort to further tear down the underworld. However, he is not alone in his mission, since his partner Kato is always taking care of his back. And you can always count on your high-tech car, the Black Beauty.

Via information | Variety | Deadline