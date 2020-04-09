Entertainment

Announced break for The Promised Neverland: we won't see the manga for a month

April 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

The climax of The Promised Neverland, the manga of Kaiu Shirai and Demizu Posuka which has been going on on Weekly Shonen Jump since 2016, is in progress. , the question of Coronavirus and Weekly Shonen Jump.

Shueisha has announced the new Weekly Shonen Jump dates following the spread of Coronavirus in the company. The chapter of The Promised Neverland number 175 will arrive regularly on Sunday, except then take many weeks off. The reason is easy to say: the authors, as emerged from the ID of MangaPlus, had already planned to make a one-week stop in issue 21. What was supposed to be a simple weekly break, however, turned into a month of stop due to of the two breaks that the magazine will also take.

This means that, after the 175 chapter on Sunday on MangaPlus, the next one will not arrive before mid-May. Indeed, The Promised Neverland 176 will return on Sunday 10 May, one month after the last. It will be difficult to wait for the developments of the story of Emma and the children, especially now that we are really close to an end announced for some time now.

READ:  The 100 Seasons -7 

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.