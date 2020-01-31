Announced a special edition of Nintendo Switch with Animal Crossing motives

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new edition of Nintendo Switch has been announced on the grounds of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the exclusive video game of the hybrid console that will go on sale in March. The console will arrive in stores on March 20 and at the moment there are no open reservations in our country.

The two Joy-Con of this console come with special colors. Two pastel shades of green and blue that have been called sky blue and mint green complement each other perfectly with the decoration of the console base and the back of it.

We have seen special editions of Nintendo Switch in the past, but this is probably the most adorable version so far and the units will certainly fly as soon as possible to get a copy in the shop on duty.

Start a new life on a desert island with the pack of #NintendoSwitch from #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons, available in Europe on 20-03! It includes a Nintendo Switch console, a Joy-Con base and controls, all decorated with island motifs, and the game download code. pic.twitter.com/OnR4mKHYh7 – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) January 31, 2020

The console has a price of about 300 dollars (it may be somewhat more expensive in Spain to include the game) in American stores where you can already book and hopefully it will have the same price here when it arrives at the stores (yes is that it arrives, we hope so.)

On March 20, two cases inspired by #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons. Start your new life by setting style! pic.twitter.com/tJavUTmZpb – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) January 31, 2020

And if you don't want to get a new console, you can give your Switch an Animal Crossing touch with the new travel accessories also announced with game motifs.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will go on sale on March 20 and in our market if it will include a download code of the game, unlike other markets where the console arrives before but does it without game.

In this installment, players will visit a paradise island where they can desasapland the vacation of their dreams. Even so, it will not be possible to escape the aggressive capitalism embodied in the relentless Tom Nook, who will be in charge of annoying our well-being with some of his credits.

During the past E3 2019 we could bring you an advance of what awaits us in this new adventure full of villagers and friendly animals.