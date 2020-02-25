Entertainment

Announced a Samurai Jack video game for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch

February 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
Adult Swim Games and Japanese developer Soleil Games have announced a new video game based on the hit animated series, Samurai Jack. IGN has the first exclusive Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time trailer that will hit PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch this summer. You can watch the trailer below.

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is established before Jack's final fight with Aku, an evil entity that caught Jack in alternative timelines throughout human history. Jack will have to fight through several different timelines to get to Aku and defeat him.

The script of the game Samurai Jack is written by the main writer of the series Darrick Bachman. The gameplay will combine the hack-and-slash game and allow players to handle a variety of different melee and ranged weapons.

The 3D art style still retains the stylized appearance of the animated series of Genndy Tartakovsky, winner of the Emmy Award, which is a great advantage. The developers, Soleil Games, are a small studio in Japan made up of former Ninja Gaiden / Dead or Alive developers, so they have experience in 3D games of this subgenre.

The creator of the series Samurai Jack, Genndy Tartakovsky, and the main screenwriter Darrick Bachman will be on the panel of the PAX East event of Adult Swim Games on Friday, February 28, where they will reveal more details about the project.

Samurai Jack was originally aired for four seasons on the Cartoon Network between 2001 and 2004, where he received positive reviews. The series was brought back for a final season in 2017 by Adult Swim.

There is no release date for Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time that is not a simple launch window that puts us in summer 2020.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

