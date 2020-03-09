Entertainment

Announced a new Worms game for this 2020

March 9, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Crazy, guerrillas, with very bad milk and many years of experience on the battlefield. So are the worms of the saga Worms. Franchise that, as Team17 just announced, will have a new representative this year 2020.

Not much is known about the game, but the publisher has published a video that reviews the entire history of the franchise and which reveals that this new installment promises new developments and new ways of playing. You can see it below.

In addition, as you can see in the video yourself, new Worms have also been promised. In any case, it is not uncommon for the franchise to reinvent itself, as it is something with which it also has experience at this point.

Without going any further, there have been games in both 2D and 3D and each has unique features that make it different from the others. Always, yes, with strategy and action as basic premises. In addition, the last game (WMD 2016), was largely inspired by the Armageddon of 1999. Therefore, it is expected that this new title is not classic style.

Worms WMD Review

We will have to wait, therefore, to know more details. From the outset, it is not even known what platforms this game would reach. From the history of the saga, it is clear that this will come to PC. And if you follow the steps of the last WMD, you should also reach PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

How would you like the "reinvention" to be? We will read you carefully, both here and in our social networks.

Sources: PC Gamer / Twitter

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

