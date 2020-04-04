Entertainment

Announced a new manga dedicated to the Re: Zero franchise

April 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Through this year's eighth issue of Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine, it was officially announced that the spin-off light novel of Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another Worldfranchises that materialized thanks to the work of Tappei Nagatsuki, will see the arrival of a manga adaptation.

Going into more detail, we are talking about Re: Zero Hyōketsu no Kizuna (Frozen Bonds) – representing a prequel of the original series that narrated the first and most talked about meeting between Emilia and Puck -, a light novel that had been released together with the first Blue casket -ray of animated production. The work had also led to the creation of an OVA that arrived in Japanese theaters on November 8, 2019, to then be distributed in Blu-ray and DVD format on April 1, 2020, albeit still in Latin information on a western release.

As announced, the manga will be released later this spring on the Manga Up! website and app, although specific information regarding the exact date on which the serialization will begin has not been released at the moment. Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that recently the highly anticipated Director's Cut dedicated to Re: Zero Starting Life in Another World had made a lot of talk as it was characterized by some differences compared to the original work that had managed to amaze many readers and spectators.

