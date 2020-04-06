Announced a new Inside Xbox for tomorrow April 7, 2020

Share it:

Although it is evident that you will be at home, it will be better for you to postpone all those plans that you could have from 23:00 hours (Spanish peninsular time). Microsoft has just announced a new Inside Xbox. And apparently, this will come loaded with interesting news.

As always in these cases, the live show can be followed through the usual platforms. That is, both on YouTube and Twtich, as in Mixer. All without forgetting that the information will be available on the Xbox One itself or on Microsoft's official social networks (Facebook and Twitter). Below you can see the small teaser that the company has published to celebrate the announcement.

An advance that serves to give us a first idea of ​​everything that the event will bring. For example, we know that games like Grounded, Gears Tactics and Sea of ​​Thieves will be discussed. The latter, by the way, has confirmed its launch on Steam recently. And it would not be surprising if the occasion was used to announce some large expansion.

On the other hand, the teaser also makes it clear that there will be news related to Xbox Game Pass. Probably, in relation to upcoming games that will come to service during this April. And if it is mixed with an Inside Xbox, we cannot rule out the arrival of some high-caliber title at the service. Tomorrow we will leave doubts. Below you can see the tweet that Microsoft has published through the official Xbox account.

From here, we just hope that the live show will serve more to get good news, than not to attend the confirmation that some projects are delayed due to the coronavirus crisis. In fact, in recent days the impact of this crisis on the video game industry is also beginning to be noticed.

Without going any further, some games like The Last of Us – Part 2 have suffered major mishaps. In your case, it has been delayed indefinitely. However, for the moment Microsoft assures that the launch of Xbox Series X will not be compromised by these circumstances.