Announced a Captain Marvel figure based on Avengers: Endgame

If you have seen Avengers: EndgameCaptain Marvel and you want to know more details about the sequel to the latter (which is already underway), you may be interested in this news. And is that Iron Studios has revealed a spectacular figure of Carol Danvers based on the appearance of Brie Larson after the jump of 5 years in Endagme. Of course, the end result is truly spectacular. You can see it below.

Image of Iron Studios and Marvel

In addition, as you can see, the statue also presents Carol's shortest haircut, as well as slippery effects on the hands and feet that give the figure a flying sensation. As if that were not enough, the statue of Captain Marvel of Endgame is 1/10 scale and is based on scenes taken directly from the film.

In fact, this figure is also part of a battle scale of Avengers: Endgame on a larger scale, so that it is compatible with other figures to present a very complete scene at home. In addition, the statue can now be reserved at this time. Its price is $ 129.99 (you have the address at the end of the news). Then you can see the statue from all angles, through a gallery.

According to the official description of the product, it has not only been manufactured with high quality materials, but it is a limited edition and hand painted. In addition, it is a very light product considering its large size.

At the moment it is not clear when they will start shipping, although it is known that it will be, at the latest, from the fourth quarter of 2020. That is, it will be between October 30, 2020 and December 30, 2020 .

