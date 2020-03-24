Announced 86: the war between the Republic and the Empire becomes an anime

Share it:

Despite the cancellation of Anime Japan 2020 to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the announcements scheduled for the Japanese event have been translated on the Abema TV streaming channel. Among the many television series announced, the latest production of Aniplex stands out, the adaptation of 86.

The television transposition, taken from the award – winning homonymous light novel written by Asato Asato and illustrated by Shirabi, is the latest science fiction project related to the world of war. On the occasion of the 48-hour marathon promoted by Abema TV, several works leaked in the pipeline between 2020 and 2021 were leaked, such as the anime of Lapis Re: LiGHTs.

However, among the titles in question there was no lack of space reserved for Aniplex who took advantage of it to dedicate a part of its conference toanimated adaptation of 86. The transposition in question will be directed by Toshimasa Isii, the directorial debut despite his participation in several important productions, while the screenplay will be entrusted to Toshiya Ono. Instead, he was hired for character design Tetsuya Kawakami. The plot of 86 reads as follows:

"The Republic of San Magnolia has long been attacked by the neighboring nation, the Empire, thanks to a series of unmanned military vehicles. In response to their attacks, the Republic has developed similar technology to fight the opponent, even succeeding according to official versions, they suffered few losses. In reality, there were several victims. In fact, outside the 85th district of the Republic there is an 86th, the elusive "non-existent district", where men and women continue to fight without Sheen is the field commander of a detachment of the 86 while Lena, on the other hand, commands her detachment from the rear, with the help of special communication. "

