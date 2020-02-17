Announce "The Academy Tour 2020", a concert full of talent

Share it:

During the fifteenth concert of the Academy, Adal Ramones surprised the public by announcing "The Academy Tour 2020", a concert full of talents in which academics will present at the end of the project in different cities around the country.

This news has caused a sensation among the fans of the project, as they will get to know each of their favorite participants in a sensational tour that will be seen coming once the reality show ends.

So far it is unknown who will participate in this tour, as well as the dates and places where they will take place, but it is expected that soon there will be more information about this magnificent announcement by TV Azteca.