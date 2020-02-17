Announce release date of the new season of "The Paper House"

The Serie The paper house He will return in 2020, although not as soon as fans wanted.

And today is the Vancouver Media production company and the streaming platform Netflix revealed the release date of the fourth part of this series, which has promised that "The real chaos makes no noise", a phrase that ends the breakthrough.

The new material, which details that the new episodes will be released on April 3 of the following year, shows the protagonists of the production. The video was presented at Comic Con in Brazil.

In the beginning, some fans considered that the new installment of The paper house It would arrive in January, but the producer has corrected and will premiere the episodes a few months later. There are no details of the plot, but the production team is similar to the previous episodes.

For the cast, they will continue Álvaro Morte as Professor, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin and Najwa Nimri as Sierra Inspector, among others.

With information on Formula Tv.

