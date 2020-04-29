 Anne Hathaway recalls her meeting with Chris Nolan believing it was going to be Harley Quinn

Share it:

The actress Anna Hathaway He has given an interview to BBC One reviewing the multiple projects in which he has participated in these years, and among them is logically the film "The Dark Knight: The Legend Reborn" / "The Dark Knight Rises", the closing of Nolan's Batman trilogy. In addition to commenting on a particular scene in which she left great phrases or moments, they made reference to how the actress landed in the role.

When the interviewer comments if the information that her audition process was a bit tense is true, she responds with a direct “no”, but then he reminds her that she read something that she believed she was auditioning for. Harley quinn. Hathaway then remembers that fact, and recounts how that first union with director Chris Nolan where he was gesturing and wearing a very own wardrobe of a character like Harley.

That was the initial meeting with Chris (Nolan). I walked in and I was wearing this lovely Vivian Westwood T-shirt, beautiful, but crazy, with stripes all over it. And I put on these Joker-looking flats. And I was trying to give Chris those crazy little smiles, and then, after an hour of meeting, he said, ‘Well, I'm sure I don't have to tell you this, but it's Catwoman’. And then I started to change my outfit completely, and I said, okay, this is already adjusted, it's fine. I hate my shirt, well I love my shirt but not right now.

In this interview she does not comment, but in the information that was said at the time, back in 2012, the actress explained that she never imagined that they would do a new version in the Catwoman cinema after the great performance of Michelle Pfeiffer, and so he thought of a villain like Harley Quinn.

He also explains speaking for BBC One that although he believed that the audition would be in the following weeks, the process ended up taking months.