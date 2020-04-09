Anne Hathaway joins Sesame Street with coronavirus themes

Share it:

Elmo and Lucas Comegalletas seek to help young children who are confused about having to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic through a special episode of "Sesame Street" that will air the following week.

Guests for the special episode "Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate" will be actresses Anne Hathaway and Tracee Ellis Ross, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the musical "Hamilton".

The goal of this 30-minute chapter will be to entertain children and their families during these difficult times, according to WarnerMedia and Sesame Workshop.

We hope that 'Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate' will entertain and delight families at a time when many feel isolated and overwhelmed by current events, "said Steve Youngwood, president of Sesame Workshop.

It will be next April 14, in a videoconference style, when the chapter arrives, which will be broadcast on HBO, PBS Kids and other WarnerMedia television channels.

Miranda will sing a few rounds of "Old McDonald Had a Farm", Ross will play Elmo Says, and Hathaway, along with Elmo, will move head, shoulders, knees and thumbs to entertain viewers.

The creators of the children's program have also launched an initiative to take care of each other with the aim of helping parents provide comfort and control anxiety during quarantine.

