Anne Hathaway and her serious mistake in Catwoman's hearing

One of the most iconic roles of American actress Anne Hathaway is undoubtedly that of Catwoman in the movie "Batman: The Night Knight Rises" (2012) and recently revealed in an interview the painful mistake she made during her audition.

During an interview with BBC Radio, Anne revealed that in the first test to choose the actress who would give life to the Batman villain, in the film directed by Christopher Nolan, she believed that she would audition for the role of Harley Quinn, the muse del Joker, and he passed a great shame.

The actress revealed that she came to her appointment with an incredible Harley outfit, believing that this character was the one she would play, but everything changed when the director of the film told her that this was not the role, but that of Gatúbela, the dark lady .

I walked in and I had a cute but crazy Vivienne Westwood (British designer) top with stripes all over it and I was wearing planos Joker ’flats. And I was trying to give Chris (Christopher Nolan) a few maniacal smiles. I had been at the meeting for about an hour and he (Nolan) said, 'well, I'm sure I don't have to tell you this, but this is Catwoman.' And I was already changing my clothes, "Hathaway revealed.

In this same interview, he commented that he had time to prepare for a second test, but this time knowing perfectly who the character he was playing was about.