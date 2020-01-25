Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck in the trailer for 'Your Last Wish'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix is ​​unstoppable and does not intend to give us a minute of respite this 2020. After the trailer of 'Lost Girls' which has recently launched, and with movies like 'Story of a marriage' reaping a huge success among its customers, today we have among us the progress of the new movie of the North American platform of ‘streaming’,‘His last wish’, Tape with high political content that starring stars like Anne Hathaway and Ben Affleck.

'His last wish' tells the story of a female journalist from Washington (Hathaway) that accepts an order from his father, played by Willem Dafoe. And so, unintentionally, she becomes a arms dealer for an undercover government agency that ends up involved in the plot she was trying to uncover. The film is directed by the director of African American descent Dee rees, who has written the script with Marco Villalobos, this being an adaptation of the homonymous novel by the American writer, journalist and essayist Joan Didion, 'The Last Thing He Wanted', first published in nineteen ninety six.

Netflix

Together with the actors already named, they complete the cast Rosie Pérez, Toby Jones, Mel Rodriguez, Edi Gathegi, Laura Niemi and Carlos Leal. The film can be seen on January 27 at the Sundance film festival, having to wait a little longer to enjoy it on Netflix, where it will be released February 21 of this year.