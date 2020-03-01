Anna, here's who is the rapper of Bando and the lyrics of the song

Share it:

Streaming rumors say that Anna (Pepe), the one who sings Call, in addition to having slipped into your playlist almost by chance, it may have stuck in your brain with its bomb refrain, which with the text ago ♪We caught ourselves in the announcement, above the Booster ♫. At this point, since it is now difficult to extract it and you are already in the karaoke phase on Tik Tok, better learn more about who we talk when we talk about Anna and what we talk about when we talk about Call (Semicit.).

Anna, who is the rapper of Call who has already signed up with Universal Music

Born in 2003, without a license for personal issues (and therefore with a Booster, perhaps), a flow from addiction and an artistic identity that seems to be well defined: it is a rapper. For the sheer pleasure of reciting numbers (everyone has their looks), we can add that since the single Anna's call it was officially published on January 31, 2020, has conquered several peaks: in 4 weeks it has become the number 3 on Spotify, the number 2 on Shazam (because not everyone has managed to understand exactly who it was at first glance), on Apple Music came in fourth place and reached the number 36 on Earone. And this is true on the streaming front, because for the radio there is also another story. There in fact the song has recorded the greatest increase in passages since it has been rotating.

Given the premises with the official data, now comes the fun part, because to find out more about this rapper, that from Liguria (La Spezia) is furiously catching on in the standings (with the accelerator, always from the Booster), we started to sift through its social networks and specifically Instagram, where it counts more than 73 thousand followers at the time of writing, and Tik Tok, where it exceeded the 100 thousand mark and, above all, where Call has viralized as well as #MeNeFrego and #FaiRumore. TACCC!

Let's start with Instagram. Anna does not publish much on the bulletin board, but when she does it is because she has something ready on the launch pad, whether it is new "shit" nearing completion or the contract with Universal Music signed at the beginning of 2020, and which has guaranteed her the official entry into the artists' rooster under the Virgin label. So, just to tell you that in addition to grinding streams, he is putting a series of pieces useful for his career as an artist.

Up Tik Tok, the symphony (we are always talking about music) is different, because the videos increase in number, although lately she has said she has less time, and she is very funny. Among those you can see (her profile is User, @ annapep3), there is one for which you will love her with pure and unconditional love, because she is a bit all of us. It says so:

"I wanted to tell all the girls that if they put up with Tik Tok … you do well. But you also do me harm, because I have self-esteem under my feet".

LOL. In addition to those in which he has fun with music and lip sync, there are also those in which he rebels against some hater who appears with his comments under his posts, and those in which the teachers percolate, from the series "Typical attitudes of the old prof sketched ". Also, but out of curiosity, you can also tune in to the clip in which Anna describes who you are based on the type of backpack you use to go to school. Yes, it's all very spot on.

Call by Anna, the lyrics of the song

The single Announcement by Anna it was officially published on January 31, 2020 and entered radio rotation on February 21. If you feel the rhythm that immediately catches you, a little is thanks to the base house of the song, a little of Anna's bars, who to give life to her flow works on language with effect phrases and rhythmic scans of freestyle.

For the rest, just to start with, if you were wondering that there is a "call", know that these are the abandoned houses usually used for parties that are not always regular, in pure rave party style. After all, the mood, between boosters, zanzi and "don't rappi anything, aunt", is a bit like that.

Hey

Anna

We caught ourselves in the announcement, above the Booster

Anna invoices and no, I'm not talking about envelopes

I'll send it all, empty the freezer

I have the passage secured over this diesel

Call over the Booster

Anna invoices and no, I'm not talking about envelopes

I'll send it all, empty the freezer

I have the passage secured over this diesel

In the song, in pure hip-hop style, there is also the ingredient of dissing, otherwise a founding piece would be missing. In the specific case, in the various bars, Anna goes flat: at the beginning there are phrases like "You have no fabric, better if you stop rap" and then the final blow arrives like this "You don't rap anything, aunt, just nothing / If I ask around they say you are insane. " And this is to tell you that the rapper, whether he does it or is there for art and freestyle reasons, has his temper.

The infamous are back in line

I told my mom I'm going to Milan

Don't give yourself opinions if you dress Fila

I swear you're a kid, you're not 2000

I wish you were hungry, mine, to understand things

I divide the waters, Moses

I see you a little moves, situations and things

I say things and do them, no, I don't just speak

You have no fabric, better if you stop rap

Or the talent, I swear, are for you

To make sti bands I divide into three

Three flows in a minute, I fucking made a brother '

Do the zanza and then pass the sese and cry

Better you sit down than I have the ball on the net

You don't rap anything, aunt, nothing at all

If I ask around they say you are insane

And if that story of the temper had not already emerged from the previous verses (but also from his videos on Instagram and Tik Tok), the next bars will confirm it, with that drastic method of the lock on the phone, if you really don't like them and you sucked.

I have the supply of flow, I want rich frero

Fuck maricòn, I catch you and hang myself

I'm like a guy who presses DMs, doesn't sign TN

I swear I don't pay for that ATM

I take trains, I came back yesterday

I have no more thoughts, you do better and come

It wipes out problems and you don't care too much

I want one and six zeros, you know what I'm saying

I remember when you fooled

What I do greetings, I was not born yesterday

I'm only with friends, but real ones

Know before you speak, you don't believe it

Oh yes! you call me back, I'm blocking you

I always stick to the fucking block

You don't support me but Bando has it in your head

You and your friends, not admitted to the party

One arrival, two within free

Three bitches who loose jeans

One arrival, two within free

Three bitches who loose jeans

One arrival, two within free

Three bitches who loose jeans

One arrival, two within free

Three bitches who loose jeans

