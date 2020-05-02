Share it:

Anna Friel Confirms Marcella Season 3 Release Is Postponed

Marcella is a British web series directed by Swedish writer Hans Rosenfeldt who is the well-known creator of Bridge. Anna acts as a detective girl in London who investigates a case that happened 11 years ago that consisting of a serial killer who crimes again and again. Marcella Season 1 and 2 were released in 2016 and 2018 accordingly; both the season was super hit so now people are waiting for the Marcella Season 3. Marcella Season 3 was going to be released but the main reason to stop the release date is COVID-19. Anna did a post on social media (Twitter); in which she is telling her fans about the delay of release date due to the coronavirus and apologizes for the audience about the expectation of releasing the show in autumn.

Marcella Season 3 has various talented new casts in the series such as Hugo Speer plays the role of Frank Young, Aaron McCusker as a son of Katherine named Finn Maguire, Amanda Burton as Katherine acting as a silent witness. As Marcella Season 3 Release is postponed, we are expecting a release date in April 2021. By the way, there was a big noise for Marcella Season 3 from Anna’s account and the audience was excited but due to COVID-19, everything has been pushed back. Now, you have to wait for 2021 or an announcement from the cast. Marcella Season 3 has full of 8 episodes, like the last 2 seasons this season will also engage the audience. This web series shooting has done in location Belfast during spring and summer in 2019. According to few sources, its release can be in 2020 too, so the date is not confirmed yet that season 3 will be released in 2020 or 2021; everything depends on the situation at that time.

