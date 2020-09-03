Anna Foglietta, the godmother of Venice 2020 protagonist of the film about Alfredino Rampi

Share it:

The actress Anna Foglietta, godmother of the current Venice Film Festival, will play the role of Franca Rampi, mother of Alfredino, the child who died in tragic circumstances in Vermicino, in 1981, falling into an artesian well. The film will be titled Una storia italiana and will begin production immediately after the lagoon festival, towards the end of September.

Leaflet will lead the opening ceremony of the Venice Film Festival and the closing one, scheduled for Saturday 12 September.

The film will tell the tragic event that occurred on June 13, 1981. That day Alfredino Rampi, 6, died after falling three days earlier in an artesian well in the countryside of Vermicino, in Lazio. In the eighteen hours prior to the child’s death, a massive rescue operation was mobilized, which unfortunately did not lead to a positive conclusion.

The Vermicino accident is also famous for being the first news story to be followed in an impressive way by the media. The whole country remained glued to the TV for three days, hoping for the rescue of little Alfredino.

Anna Foglietta is involved in these days at the Venice Film Festival:“This exhibition has a symbolic value, we are the first to create a festival in the presence and in safety and we want to demonstrate that it can be done. […] As a show worker I feel I can interpret the wishes of all my colleagues and I hope that those of the theater, where the shooting is more complicated, will make it as soon as possible “.

